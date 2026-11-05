BJP alleges CJP accepted illegal foreign funds for Delhi protests
The BJP is accusing the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) of accepting illegal money from foreign donors, saying this cash was used to organize disruptive protests in Delhi during the festive season.
According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, there's evidence linking CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke to US-based donors and strategist Ashutosh Ranka to Pakistani politicians.
Priyank Kharge backs Rahul Gandhi poll
"Over the last one month the CJP's tactics were all about manufacturing rebellion. It was all about manufacturing anarchy in the country's capital during the festive season. Obviously there were malafide motives. There was malafide intent in it," said Tuhin A Sinha.
Delhi Police have already summoned CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ranka over unauthorized protests.
Meanwhile, Karnataka's Home Minister Priyank Kharge has pushed back, asking BJP for proof and backing Rahul Gandhi's online poll challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a public debate.