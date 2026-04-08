BJP corporator Tiwana proposes QR codes sharing Mumbai street histories
Mumbai is about to make its road signs way more interesting.
Soon, you will spot QR codes that let you discover the stories behind the people these streets are named after.
Just scan a code and you will land on an AI-powered dashboard with quick videos and animations about these lesser-known legends who have shaped Mumbai's culture.
The idea comes from BJP corporator Tejinder Singh Tiwana, who is hoping to make local history more accessible for everyone.
Digital museums proposed at Mumbai sites
The plan does not stop at road signs: there is also talk of setting up digital museums at public spots and heritage sites, where interactive dashboards will share even more about Mumbai's past.
This move builds on a 2021 proposal that did not quite take off but now aims to help people connect with iconic places like Cotton Green and appreciate the city's rich heritage in a fresh, tech-savvy way.