BJP corporator Tiwana proposes QR codes sharing Mumbai street histories India Apr 08, 2026

Mumbai is about to make its road signs way more interesting.

Soon, you will spot QR codes that let you discover the stories behind the people these streets are named after.

Just scan a code and you will land on an AI-powered dashboard with quick videos and animations about these lesser-known legends who have shaped Mumbai's culture.

The idea comes from BJP corporator Tejinder Singh Tiwana, who is hoping to make local history more accessible for everyone.