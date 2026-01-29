BJP leader accused of assaulting, molesting woman in Madhya Pradesh

Family also caught in the violence; investigation ongoing

The victim's brother tried recording the incident but had his phone smashed by Tandon. Their mother was also assaulted when she rushed in during the chaos.

Both women needed hospital care for their injuries.

An FIR has been filed against Tandon and his employee RK Namdev, but as of January 2026 (the filing of this report), no arrests have happened yet.

The BJP has issued a show-cause notice to Tandon while police review viral videos and CCTV footage as part of their investigation.