BJP leader found dead in Karnataka after children's suicide attempts
India
Chandrashekhar Sankola, a 56-year-old BJP leader and former member of the Davangere Municipal Corporation, was found dead in his burnt car on Sunday at his farm in Bisaleri village.
The heartbreaking discovery happened after his two children, aged 23 and 20, were hospitalized following their own suicide attempts.
Reports say the family had argued over money issues the night before.
Police investigating; mental health support highlighted
Police are looking into what led to this tragedy, with a case filed at Hadadi Police Station.
Sankola's children are still receiving treatment.
Authorities are reminding everyone that mental health matters—if you or someone you know is struggling, help is available at Arogya Sahayavani (104).