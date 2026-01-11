BJP leader found dead in Karnataka after children's suicide attempts India Jan 11, 2026

Chandrashekhar Sankola, a 56-year-old BJP leader and former member of the Davangere Municipal Corporation, was found dead in his burnt car on Sunday at his farm in Bisaleri village.

The heartbreaking discovery happened after his two children, aged 23 and 20, were hospitalized following their own suicide attempts.

Reports say the family had argued over money issues the night before.