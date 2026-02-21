BJP leader H Raja discharged from hospital after 3 weeks
India
BJP's H Raja is back home after spending almost three weeks in Apollo Hospitals.
He collapsed unexpectedly at an NDTV event on January 30 and was immediately rushed to the hospital.
Raja's family thanks doctors, well-wishers
Raja's condition was stable in the ICU, but doctors advised him to take complete rest for four weeks.
His family shared their gratitude for his recovery on X, saying, "By the grace of God, and with the prayers of everyone, the treatment provided by the doctors have yielded results."
The news brought relief across party lines—Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and DMK's T R Baalu even visited him while he was admitted.