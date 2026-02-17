BJP leaders booked over AI-generated video showing CM Sarma
Police have booked Assam BJP's social media convenor Biswajit Khound (also reported as Biswajith Khaund) and co-convenor Ron Vikash Gaurav (also reported as Ron Bikash Gourav) after an AI-generated video was posted on the party's official X account.
The clip, uploaded on February 7, 2026, showed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shooting two people from minority communities—a move that sparked outrage.
Complaints filed in multiple states
The Assam Congress filed a complaint claiming the video was meant to stir up communal tension.
Sarma distanced himself from the post, and it was quickly deleted as backlash grew.
BJP removed Gaurav from his role for sharing the video without approval.
Investigations are still underway, with counter-complaints flying between parties and fresh complaints coming in from other states too.