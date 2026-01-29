BJP MLA faces abuse at temple event, 1 arrested

Why does it matter?

A video of the incident surfaced, showing an accused using abusive language and moving aggressively toward Prajapati, while eyewitnesses said one of the accused alleged Prajapati had wasted public money on his birthday event.

The incident raised questions about use of public funds and safety for leaders at community events.

Police are now reviewing security for public representatives, while Prajapati has called for a deeper probe, suspecting a planned conspiracy behind the attack.