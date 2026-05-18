BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi rides helmetless in Deoria
India
BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi from Deoria was caught on video riding a motorcycle without a helmet after a party worker asked him to "inaugurate" their new motorcycle.
The clip quickly went viral, and Tripathi didn't shy away: he admitted his mistake publicly.
Tripathi asks police to fine him
Tripathi wrote to the police asking them to fine him for breaking the rules and used the moment to remind everyone about the importance of wearing helmets.
By taking responsibility, he wanted to set an example that no one is above traffic laws, even public figures.