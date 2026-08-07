BJP MP Baijayant Panda to introduce AI deepfake bill
India
BJP MP Baijayant Panda is set to introduce a bill this winter to tackle the rise of AI-powered deepfakes, those fake videos and images that can mess with someone's reputation or identity.
The bill aims to protect people from nonconsensual impersonation, but it also makes sure things like free speech, journalism, and satire aren't restricted.
Bill fills India deepfake law gap
Right now, India doesn't have any specific laws against AI-driven identity misuse, even though privacy is recognized under Article 21.
This bill steps in to fill that gap without costing public funds.
It's also meant to help everyone feel safer online by addressing new tech challenges while keeping important freedoms intact.