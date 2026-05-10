BJP MP Iranna Kadadi demands action after UDAN 3 pullout

Belagavi loses links despite 3,40,300 passengers

Kadadi highlighted how Belagavi Airport went from being linked to 13 cities by five airlines under UDAN 3, down to just five cities with only two airlines now, even though passenger numbers reached 3,40,300 in 2024-25, up 9% from the previous year.

He stressed that Belagavi is a major industrial and education hub, and called on the government to bring back flights to big cities like Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Jaipur so the region does not get left behind.