BJP MP Iranna Kadadi demands action after UDAN 3 pullout
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Iranna Kadadi is urging the government to step in after private airlines stopped flights on eight busy routes, blaming them for pulling out as soon as UDAN 3 scheme subsidies ran out, even though many people still want to fly.
He is pushing for strict action and wants those connections restored as soon as possible.
Belagavi loses links despite 3,40,300 passengers
Kadadi highlighted how Belagavi Airport went from being linked to 13 cities by five airlines under UDAN 3, down to just five cities with only two airlines now, even though passenger numbers reached 3,40,300 in 2024-25, up 9% from the previous year.
He stressed that Belagavi is a major industrial and education hub, and called on the government to bring back flights to big cities like Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Jaipur so the region does not get left behind.