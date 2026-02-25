BJP MP proposes renaming Delhi to Indraprastha
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has proposed that Delhi should be renamed Indraprastha, saying the current name comes from medieval times and isn't as old as the ancient city mentioned in Indian mythology.
He wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 25, right after the government approved renaming Kerala to Keralam.
MP's proposal part of a bigger trend
Khandelwal's idea goes beyond just a name change—he wants places like Old Delhi Railway Station and IGI Airport to get new names too, and even suggested statues of the Pandavas at Purana Qila.
He's also asked Delhi's Chief Minister to support this move in the Assembly.
This proposal is part of a bigger trend across India, where cities are being renamed to reflect their historical roots, making it especially relevant for anyone interested in how history shapes our everyday lives.