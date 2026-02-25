BJP MP proposes renaming Delhi to Indraprastha

MP's proposal part of a bigger trend

Khandelwal's idea goes beyond just a name change—he wants places like Old Delhi Railway Station and IGI Airport to get new names too, and even suggested statues of the Pandavas at Purana Qila.

He's also asked Delhi's Chief Minister to support this move in the Assembly.

This proposal is part of a bigger trend across India, where cities are being renamed to reflect their historical roots, making it especially relevant for anyone interested in how history shapes our everyday lives.