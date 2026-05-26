Thousands of suspected Bangladeshi immigrants gather at India-Bangladesh border
What's the story
A large crowd has gathered at the Hakimpur border area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The people, mostly suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, are reportedly looking to return to Bangladesh, various reports stated. This comes after the state government intensified its anti-infiltration drive with a "detect, delete and deport" policy.
Background
Scenes similar to SIR
According to News18, the scenes witnessed on Tuesday are similar to those seen at the time of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. A person identified as a Bangladeshi national was quoted as saying by IANS: "I have been living here in Dum Dum for the past one or two years. If the administration does not keep us here, then what can we do?"
Twitter Post
Interview of a suspected infiltrator
North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: A Bangladeshi infiltrator says, "I have been living here in Dum Dum for the past one or two years. If the administration does not keep us here, then what can we do? Tell me. If the government does not support us, we cannot stay here, so what else… pic.twitter.com/oSXhErC326— IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2026
Detention facilities
West Bengal sets up holding centers for illegal foreign nationals
The West Bengal government has set up holding centers for suspected illegal foreign nationals. Malda district was the first to establish such a center at Chandan Park in English Bazar, which currently houses nine suspected Bangladeshi nationals, including three women and six minors. The facility is equipped with CCTV surveillance and police deployment, and it provides food and upkeep for the detainees.
Policy details
'Detect, delete and deport' framework
The state government has adopted a "detect, delete and deport" framework targeting illegal immigrants, particularly Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari recently said that infiltrators caught by the police would be handed over directly to the Border Security Force (BSF), news agency PTI reported. This decision was made under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which provides a technology-driven framework for surveillance and detention.
Legal provisions
Highlights of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025
The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, empowers police officers of head constable rank and above to arrest suspected violators without a warrant. The Union Home Ministry's Foreigners Division had issued guidelines on May 2, 2025, for Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators. These guidelines allow suspects to be detained for up to 30 days while their citizenship documents are verified.
Political response
What do political leaders say?
The move has received mixed reactions from political leaders. North Malda BJP MP Khagen Murmu welcomed the decision, saying those not covered under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) should return to their own countries. On the other hand, senior Trinamool Congress leader Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury stressed that action against illegal immigrants should be based on concrete intelligence inputs, and no legal Indian citizen should face harassment.