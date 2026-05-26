Thousands of suspected Bangladeshi immigrants gather at India-Bangladesh border

A large crowd has gathered at the Hakimpur border area in West Bengal 's North 24 Parganas district. The people, mostly suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, are reportedly looking to return to Bangladesh , various reports stated. This comes after the state government intensified its anti-infiltration drive with a "detect, delete and deport" policy.

Background Scenes similar to SIR According to News18, the scenes witnessed on Tuesday are similar to those seen at the time of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. A person identified as a Bangladeshi national was quoted as saying by IANS: "I have been living here in Dum Dum for the past one or two years. If the administration does not keep us here, then what can we do?"

Twitter Post Interview of a suspected infiltrator North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: A Bangladeshi infiltrator says, "I have been living here in Dum Dum for the past one or two years. If the administration does not keep us here, then what can we do? Tell me. If the government does not support us, we cannot stay here, so what else… pic.twitter.com/oSXhErC326 — IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2026

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Detention facilities West Bengal sets up holding centers for illegal foreign nationals The West Bengal government has set up holding centers for suspected illegal foreign nationals. Malda district was the first to establish such a center at Chandan Park in English Bazar, which currently houses nine suspected Bangladeshi nationals, including three women and six minors. The facility is equipped with CCTV surveillance and police deployment, and it provides food and upkeep for the detainees.

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Policy details 'Detect, delete and deport' framework The state government has adopted a "detect, delete and deport" framework targeting illegal immigrants, particularly Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari recently said that infiltrators caught by the police would be handed over directly to the Border Security Force (BSF), news agency PTI reported. This decision was made under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which provides a technology-driven framework for surveillance and detention.

Legal provisions Highlights of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, empowers police officers of head constable rank and above to arrest suspected violators without a warrant. The Union Home Ministry's Foreigners Division had issued guidelines on May 2, 2025, for Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators. These guidelines allow suspects to be detained for up to 30 days while their citizenship documents are verified.