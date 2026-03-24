'BJP supporters donate to Iran': Embassy's online fundraiser sparks buzz
After recent U.S.-Israel strikes that were reported to have killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi shared donation details online.
Surprisingly, many BJP supporters in India, usually not aligned with Iran, stepped up to donate and posted their receipts on social media.
Some mentioned reasons like ancient cultural ties or sympathy for victims, while one donor made a symbolic contribution of ₹1,939 corresponding to Khamenei's birth year.
Even Kashmiris joined in, collecting gold, cash, livestock
This wave of donations isn't just about money: it's a rare moment of solidarity across political and religious lines.
Even Kashmiris joined in, collecting gold, cash, and even livestock for Iran despite facing their own challenges.
The Iranian Embassy thanked everyone warmly, saying this kindness won't be forgotten.
For a generation used to seeing divisions online, this story is a reminder that empathy can show up in unexpected ways, even between unlikely groups.