'BJP supporters donate to Iran': Embassy's online fundraiser sparks buzz

Even Kashmiris joined in, collecting gold, cash, livestock

This wave of donations isn't just about money: it's a rare moment of solidarity across political and religious lines.

Even Kashmiris joined in, collecting gold, cash, and even livestock for Iran despite facing their own challenges.

The Iranian Embassy thanked everyone warmly, saying this kindness won't be forgotten.

For a generation used to seeing divisions online, this story is a reminder that empathy can show up in unexpected ways, even between unlikely groups.