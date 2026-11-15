BJP worker Arup Saha dies after attack by party members
A BJP worker Arup Saha died Sunday after being attacked by fellow party members in Panihati, North 24 Parganas.
The conflict started after an earlier attack on a businessman when Arup stepped in as his wife, Ruma Saha, a BJP functionary and the BJP secretary of Panihati Mandal-1, was being verbally abused during a heated argument.
Ruma Saha blames former Trinamool members
This incident has put a spotlight on internal rifts within the BJP, especially with former Trinamool Congress members now part of the group.
Ruma blames these new members for stirring trouble.
Local MLA Ratna Debnath said such behavior will not be tolerated.
Police are investigating to find out who is responsible.