BJP workers repaint Kolkata's Academy of Fine Arts counter saffron

BJP leaders backed their move, with MLA Rudranil Ghosh saying the white paint disrespected saffron and was without permission from the trustee board.

He added, "The CPI(M) is desperately trying to retain control of its trade union wing, the Citu, over this heritage institution. Theatre personalities controlled by the CPI(M) have no respect for the saffron color which symbolizes sacrifice. They are not bothered by the condition of the art galleries which need renovation. They painted the room white without permission from the trustee board."

Meanwhile, state party chief Samik Bhattacharya had earlier promised action against indiscriminate saffronization, but hasn't commented on this latest round.

For context, the Academy was established in 1933.