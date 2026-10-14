BJP's Kailas Gorantyal showered with cash in Jalna amid drought
A video of BJP leader and former MLA Kailas Gorantyal being showered with cash during a religious event in Jalna, Maharashtra, is making waves online.
The timing has raised eyebrows, since the state is dealing with concerns over drought and water scarcity and many farmers are struggling.
The clip shows Gorantyal as people toss currency notes at him, which didn't sit well with everyone.
Opposition, Sanjay Shirsat criticize Kailas Gorantyal
Opposition parties and even some BJP allies called the display "questioned the propriety of the incident," pointing out that farmers are facing crop failures and debt.
Minister Sanjay Shirsat, an ally, also criticized Gorantyal and suggested he embrace BJP values after leaving Congress more than a year ago.
Gorantyal defended himself by saying it's a tradition at such events and added that prayers were offered for drought-affected farmers.
The whole episode highlights rising political tensions in Maharashtra right now.