BJYM backs PSC rank holders' month-long hunger strike in Kerala
BJYM members gathered outside the Kerala Secretariat on Thursday to back PSC rank holders, who have been on a hunger strike for the past month.
They are upset about delays and irregularities in government job recruitment, calling for immediate appointments.
Similar protests popped up in Thrissur and Kollam too.
Police use water cannons on protesters
Things got heated when protesters tried crossing barricades, leading police to use water cannons.
"Yet the government is not even ready to hold discussions with them," said senior BJP leader S Suresh.
"There is no difference between the present V D Satheesan government and the previous Pinarayi Vijayan government in their attitude toward PSC job aspirants," S Suresh said.
Ramesh Chennithala: probe findings before Cabinet
Kerala's Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said alleged recruitment irregularities are under investigation, with findings set for before Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.
senior BJP leader S Suresh criticized the government for not addressing job seekers' health concerns during their long protest, saying little has changed from previous administrations.