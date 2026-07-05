BKTC-managed temples collect 80-85cr annually, exceeding some Uttarakhand department budgets
India
Temples like Badrinath and Kedarnath, along with more than 45 others managed by the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC), bring in a massive ₹80-85 crore annually through donations.
That is actually more than what some Uttarakhand government departments get for their yearly budgets.
Donations are not just cash: they include gold, silver, and even gemstones.
BKTC issues show-cause over Badrinath donations
After social media posts accused staff of mishandling donations at Badrinath Dham, the BKTC kicked off an investigation within 24 hours.
Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said show-cause notices have gone out to those involved, and a special panel is handling the inquiry.
He promised that results will be made public for full transparency.