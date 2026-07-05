BKTC-managed temples collect 80-85cr annually, exceeding some Uttarakhand department budgets India Jul 05, 2026

Temples like Badrinath and Kedarnath, along with more than 45 others managed by the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC), bring in a massive ₹80-85 crore annually through donations.

That is actually more than what some Uttarakhand government departments get for their yearly budgets.

Donations are not just cash: they include gold, silver, and even gemstones.