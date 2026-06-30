Black SUV with fake MP insignia triggers Mannat Haveli scare
A black SUV with a fake Member of Parliament flag and parking sticker set off a security scare after being spotted at Mannat Haveli in Haryana.
Someone noticed the suspicious insignia and reported it, which quickly got Delhi Police and the Crime Branch involved.
They found out the car wasn't actually authorized for any MP sticker.
Police seized SUV in Lado Sarai
Police tracked the SUV to Lado Sarai in Delhi, parked outside Pramod Chaudhary's house.
He said his son Dev was using it, but neither could explain why the car had MP symbols or show any paperwork.
The car has been seized, a case has been filed, and now investigators are trying to figure out where these fake stickers and flag came from and whether they were used in other cases of impersonation or misuse of privileges.