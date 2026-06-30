Black SUV with fake MP insignia triggers Mannat Haveli scare

Police seized SUV in Lado Sarai

Police tracked the SUV to Lado Sarai in Delhi, parked outside Pramod Chaudhary's house.

He said his son Dev was using it, but neither could explain why the car had MP symbols or show any paperwork.

The car has been seized, a case has been filed, and now investigators are trying to figure out where these fake stickers and flag came from and whether they were used in other cases of impersonation or misuse of privileges.