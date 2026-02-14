'Black Venom' account linked to dead teen; students on secret IG

Students using multiple secret Instagram accounts at school

The 'Black Venom' account, known for posting Korean music content, reportedly had over 30 followers earlier, but those followers vanished after the girl's death, raising suspicions of coordinated activity.

Forensic checks also found students using multiple secret Instagram accounts at school—in one instance, eight Instagram accounts were discovered logged in on a phone, and many of the accounts were created under fake names.

With many accounts running on foreign servers or set to private, police say tracking them is tough, and officials have warned about the hidden dangers of social media.