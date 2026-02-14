'Black Venom': Account shared K-Pop content, targeted teens
India
After 16-year-old Aditya was found dead in a quarry in Chottanikkara, Kerala, police began investigating her digital activity.
Her phone led them to an Instagram account called "Black Venom," which had over 30 followers—most of whom disappeared right after her death.
The account mainly shared K-Pop content and seemed to target teens.
Students using school phones to create fake accounts
Cyber experts discovered that students were using school phones to create multiple fake accounts—one device even had eight different logins.
Police now suspect organized online groups may be influencing teens with misleading content, possibly using coded language in private chats.
Tracking these groups is tough because they use foreign servers and private browsing.