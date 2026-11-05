Blast at Badli Nagaur warehouse storing potassium nitrate kills 2
India
A major blast hit a warehouse in Nagaur, Rajasthan on Thursday, leaving two people dead and several others possibly trapped inside.
The explosion happened at a site storing potassium nitrate in the Badli area.
Firefighters and police rushed in to control the fire and search for survivors, but the full number of casualties isn't clear yet.
Officials probe safety rules compliance
Officials are now looking into whether safety rules were followed at the warehouse, which reportedly had a fireworks manufacturing permit.
There are questions about how safely materials were handled.
Rescue teams are still working at the scene as authorities try to figure out exactly what went wrong and if more people are affected.