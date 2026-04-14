Blast at Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh kills 9 

Company

'We are in the process of ascertaining details'

The company said it was extending full support to the injured and is closely coordinating with medical teams and local authorities. "We are in the process of ascertaining details, and a thorough investigation has been initiated in coordination with our partner and relevant authorities. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families of those affected during this difficult time. We request your understanding and time as we gather verified information," the spokesperson of the Vedanta Power Plant said.