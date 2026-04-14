Blast at Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh kills 9
What's the story
A boiler explosion at the Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai village, Sakti district of Chhattisgarh, has left nine workers dead and 15 others injured. The cause of the blast is yet to be determined. In a statement, spokesperson of the Vedanta Power Plant confirmed the blast, saying, "An unfortunate incident occurred at one of the boiler units at our Singhi Tarai plant on the afternoon of 14 April...involving personnel from our sub-contractor, NGSL, which operates and maintains the unit."
Company
'We are in the process of ascertaining details'
The company said it was extending full support to the injured and is closely coordinating with medical teams and local authorities. "We are in the process of ascertaining details, and a thorough investigation has been initiated in coordination with our partner and relevant authorities. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families of those affected during this difficult time. We request your understanding and time as we gather verified information," the spokesperson of the Vedanta Power Plant said.
Emergency response
Rescue operations underway; death toll may rise
Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur confirmed the fatalities and injuries from the explosion. He said, "Rescue operations are going on and the toll can rise." The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Some are said to be in critical condition. Rescue operations are still ongoing as authorities try to locate more workers who may be trapped inside the plant.
Twitter Post
Injured people brought to Fortis hospital
#WATCH | Raigarh, Chhattisgarh: Injured people have been brought to Fortis hospital after a boiler blast happened at the Vedanta Power Plant in Singhi Tarai area of Sakti district.— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026
Nine people died, and 15 are injured in this incident. https://t.co/QmDAESPXDP pic.twitter.com/sEojQbtyI7