Blast shakes Kalanaur private hospital emergency ward, no injuries reported
India
A big blast shook the emergency ward of a private hospital in Kalanaur, Gurdaspur, on Tuesday afternoon.
Luckily, no injuries were reported, but the noise sent police rushing to the scene.
CCTV footage caught a suspicious person nearby, and officers are now digging into that lead.
SSP Aditya Sharma says evidence collected
SSP Aditya Sharma said key evidence has been collected and police are actively investigating.
The blast has made locals uneasy, especially since Kalanaur is close to the India-Pakistan border and crime in the area has been rising.
Recent incidents include two police officers killed at a border post and a rifle snatching on Saturday night; so far, no arrests have been made in these cases.