Blinkit delivery on horseback? Viral video shows unique ride
A video of an elderly man seen with a Blinkit bag on horseback in Rajasthan is making waves online.
Shared on February 22, 2026, the clip shows him in traditional attire with a yellow delivery bag, calmly riding a black horse along a rural road—definitely not your usual delivery scene.
Internet loves the eco-friendly ride
The caption jokes about young people missing out on riding mares while this senior is out here apparently doing deliveries on horseback.
The post has attracted many views and plenty of love for his eco-friendly style.
Comments like "Great pollution-free ride" and "Super idea. Save nature, control air pollution, petrol to spend money, same used give to food animals .. domestic economy development" show how much people appreciate the creativity and dedication.
Not the 1st quirky delivery in blinkit
Turns out, this isn't even the first quirky delivery in Rajasthan—a man was spotted riding a camel carrying a Blinkit bag in 2025!
Delivery folks here keep finding new ways to beat tough roads and bring some local flavor to their work.