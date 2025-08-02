Blue Origin's NS-34 flight to launch tomorrow—Who are the crew
Blue Origin is sending its NS-34 suborbital flight into space on August 3, and Arvinder Singh Bagal—a real estate investor from Agra who now lives in the US—is on board.
He's joined by Turkish businessman Gkhan Erdem, meteorologist Deborah Martorell from Puerto Rico, and H.E. Justin Sun.
Bagal already has some serious adventure cred, having visited the North Pole and flown planes and helicopters.
Who else is on board?
Deborah Martorell, an Emmy-winning meteorologist known for her environmental reporting, hopes to become one of the first in her field to reach space.
The diverse crew aligns with Blue Origin's push to make space tourism more accessible.
Liftoff happens at 6:00pm IST from West Texas, with a live stream starting half an hour before launch—so you can catch all the action as it happens!