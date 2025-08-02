How Kavach is making Indian Railways safer and more efficient

Kavach is Indian Railways's homegrown tech that keeps trains safe by automatically slowing them down or stopping them if the driver misses a signal. Adopted as a National ATP system in 2020 and being deployed in phases, it helps prevent collisions and keeps things running smoothly—even when the weather's bad.

Covering over 4,000 route kilometers After starting with trials in 2016, Kavach now covers over 4,000 route kilometers and more than 1,100 locomotives across India.

It's backed by thousands of kilometers of optical fiber and hundreds of telecom towers—so the system stays connected wherever trains go.

Upgrading to Kavach A new upgrade for metro and suburban trains (think Mumbai locals) is coming soon, aiming to boost how often trains can run by up to 30%.

This means less waiting and more reliable rides for daily commuters.