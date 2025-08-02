Siblings fight over house, discover they are both adopted
A brother and sister in Tianjin, China, ended up in court fighting over a ₹3.6 crore house—only to find out during the case that neither was their late parents' biological child.
Their father had left the home to his son and asked him to pay his adopted sister, but she challenged the transfer because their mother hadn't signed off and revealed her brother was also adopted.
Court's ruling and other details
The court said adopted kids have the same inheritance rights as biological ones, but since the property was officially transferred back in 2007, it wasn't part of the estate anymore.
After some mediation, the brother kept the house but paid his sister ₹66 lakh (550,000 yuan).
This case is a reminder that adoption doesn't change your legal rights—and highlights why clear paperwork matters when it comes to family property.