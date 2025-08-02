Siblings fight over house, discover they are both adopted India Aug 02, 2025

A brother and sister in Tianjin, China, ended up in court fighting over a ₹3.6 crore house—only to find out during the case that neither was their late parents' biological child.

Their father had left the home to his son and asked him to pay his adopted sister, but she challenged the transfer because their mother hadn't signed off and revealed her brother was also adopted.