BMC cuts Mumbai, eastern suburbs water supply 5% for maintenance

Ongoing tunnel upgrades affect specific wards

This will mostly hit L, M, N, S, and T wards in the eastern suburbs, and parts of A, B, C, E, F North, and F South wards in south and central Mumbai.

The work is happening on two main tunnels that keep water flowing across the city. It's all part of ongoing upgrades.

Earlier this month there was even a valve installation affecting supplies. The goal: fewer disruptions down the line.