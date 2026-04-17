BMC cuts Mumbai, eastern suburbs water supply 5% for maintenance
India
Heads up, Mumbai! The BMC is cutting water supply in several parts of Mumbai and its eastern suburbs by 5% from April 20 to 27 for some much-needed tunnel maintenance.
So, if you're in town next week, try to save a little extra water—every drop counts.
Ongoing tunnel upgrades affect specific wards
This will mostly hit L, M, N, S, and T wards in the eastern suburbs, and parts of A, B, C, E, F North, and F South wards in south and central Mumbai.
The work is happening on two main tunnels that keep water flowing across the city. It's all part of ongoing upgrades.
Earlier this month there was even a valve installation affecting supplies. The goal: fewer disruptions down the line.