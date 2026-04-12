BMC cuts water 18 hours to install Bhandarwada hill valves

April 16 outage affects CSMT RBI

The water cut starts at 10am on April 16 and should wrap up by 4am the next day.

Major spots like CSMT, RBI, Naval Dockyard, plus neighborhoods like Umarkhadi, Noor Baug, Madanpura, and parts of Sewri will be affected.

So if you're in these areas, plan ahead for your water needs until things are back to normal!