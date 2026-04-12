BMC cuts water 18 hours to install Bhandarwada hill valves
India
Heads up, South and Central Mumbai: BMC is shutting off water for 18 hours on Thursday to install new valves at the Bhandarwada Hill reservoir in Sewri.
This upgrade aims to boost water flow from key reservoirs, but it means a temporary pause in supply across A, B, C, E, and F/South wards.
April 16 outage affects CSMT RBI
The water cut starts at 10am on April 16 and should wrap up by 4am the next day.
Major spots like CSMT, RBI, Naval Dockyard, plus neighborhoods like Umarkhadi, Noor Baug, Madanpura, and parts of Sewri will be affected.
So if you're in these areas, plan ahead for your water needs until things are back to normal!