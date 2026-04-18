BMC demolishes 60 Borivali huts, leaving students homeless during exams
India
A sudden demolition by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Borivali on April 16 tore down 60 huts, leaving at least 35 Pardhi community students without homes or study materials, right in the middle of their final exams.
Many families had lived there for decades, and now children are missing out on tests because they simply have nowhere to go.
BMC lacked 15-day notice, promised exams
The demolition happened without the usual 15-day warning required by law, which has upset locals and activists. Some residents even worked for the city itself.
While people are calling for better housing solutions, BMC says clearing the land was urgent before the monsoon season, but they have promised special exams so affected students can still finish their school year.