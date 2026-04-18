BMC demolishes 60 Borivali huts, leaving students homeless during exams India Apr 18, 2026

A sudden demolition by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Borivali on April 16 tore down 60 huts, leaving at least 35 Pardhi community students without homes or study materials, right in the middle of their final exams.

Many families had lived there for decades, and now children are missing out on tests because they simply have nowhere to go.