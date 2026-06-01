BMC races to finish pre-monsoon works by end of May
The monsoon is almost here, and Mumbai's civic body (BMC) is working overtime to finish pre-monsoon tasks, like clearing drains, trimming trees, and setting up flood pumps by the end of May.
The rush comes after last year's early rains caught the city off guard, so this time they're trying to be extra ready and avoid waterlogging headaches.
BMC completes drains, Mithi desilting stalled
BMC completed its target for major and minor drains/nullahs, but only hit 69% of its target for desilting the Mithi River due to the delayed appointment of contractors and lack of bidder interest.
They've pruned more than 67,000 trees out of nearly 85,000 planned.
To fight flooding in vulnerable spots (which have gone up by 10% since last year), they've deployed hundreds of dewatering pumps and special vehicles and say work will keep going in priority areas.