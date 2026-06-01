BMC races to finish pre-monsoon works by end of May

BMC completes drains, Mithi desilting stalled

BMC completed its target for major and minor drains/nullahs, but only hit 69% of its target for desilting the Mithi River due to the delayed appointment of contractors and lack of bidder interest.

They've pruned more than 67,000 trees out of nearly 85,000 planned.

To fight flooding in vulnerable spots (which have gone up by 10% since last year), they've deployed hundreds of dewatering pumps and special vehicles and say work will keep going in priority areas.