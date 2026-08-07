BMC shuts water in parts of Mumbai for Vaitarna maintenance
India
Heads up, Mumbai! BMC is shutting off water in parts of the city from 10am on August 11 to 10am on August 12 for some much-needed maintenance on the Vaitarna pipeline.
This will mainly affect folks living in K South and H East wards.
H East full cuts, store water
If you're in Santacruz East, Khar East, or Bandra East (H East Ward), expect a complete water cut during this time.
For K South Ward residents (Kabir Nagar, Bamanwada, Airport area, Koldongri, Mograpada, Sahar Village, Cargo Complex), water pressure will be low at different hours.
BMC suggests storing enough water and using it wisely until things are back to normal.
Once supply resumes, it's safest to boil drinking water before use.