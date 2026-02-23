BMS to hold nationwide protests on Feb 25

BMS demands action on several issues

BMS wants action on several issues: stronger labor law enforcement everywhere, higher minimum pensions (from ₹1,000 to ₹7,500), better insurance and provident fund coverage, regular jobs for contract workers, and a five-day banking week.

BMS leaders say the government's response so far has been "lukewarm and inadequate."

Bank officers are joining in too. Protesters will also submit memorandums to top officials to press for urgent reforms—hoping this will finally put worker needs back in the spotlight.