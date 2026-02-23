BMS to hold nationwide protests on Feb 25
The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), a major workers' union linked to the RSS, will hold protests across India on February 25, 2026.
Rallies are set for every district HQ, with the goal of pushing long-standing demands for better worker rights and welfare.
The move comes after their recent national conference in Odisha.
BMS demands action on several issues
BMS wants action on several issues: stronger labor law enforcement everywhere, higher minimum pensions (from ₹1,000 to ₹7,500), better insurance and provident fund coverage, regular jobs for contract workers, and a five-day banking week.
BMS leaders say the government's response so far has been "lukewarm and inadequate."
Bank officers are joining in too. Protesters will also submit memorandums to top officials to press for urgent reforms—hoping this will finally put worker needs back in the spotlight.