BMTC raises minimum non-AC fare to ₹10 matching Namma Metro

About 70% to 80% of BMTC riders, mostly those traveling short distances, will feel the pinch.

While women in Karnataka still get free rides on non-AC busses thanks to the Shakti scheme, others face a fare jump of 32% to 35%.

Some commuter groups worry this could push working folks toward other transport options.

BMTC says the hike is needed to keep services running and expects things will settle down after a few months.