BMTC raises minimum non-AC fare to ₹10 matching Namma Metro
BMTC is hiking its bus fares starting November 5, with the minimum ticket for non-AC busses rising sharply to ₹10 for short trips (up to two kilometers).
BMTC's minimum fare now matches Namma Metro's at ₹10 for journeys up to 2km.
This change will hit people who rely on busses for quick rides to Metro stations, offices, and colleges.
BMTC hike hits 70-80% riders
About 70% to 80% of BMTC riders, mostly those traveling short distances, will feel the pinch.
While women in Karnataka still get free rides on non-AC busses thanks to the Shakti scheme, others face a fare jump of 32% to 35%.
Some commuter groups worry this could push working folks toward other transport options.
BMTC says the hike is needed to keep services running and expects things will settle down after a few months.