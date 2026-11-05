BMW report confirms Mini Cooper 162 kph before Kochi crash
India
A new BMW report has confirmed the Mini Cooper involved in the recent Kochi crash was going 162 kph just five seconds before it hit a scooter, killing three young people.
The car's safety data backs up what police saw on CCTV, making it a key piece of evidence as they look into exactly what happened that night.
Driver Suhail reportedly drunk, friends detained
The driver, Suhail, was reportedly drunk and only hit the brakes one second before impact, slowing to 144 kph.
His friends, Ninav, Ameer, and Joel, are also in judicial custody for allegedly helping him.
Police investigations are ongoing under senior officers' supervision.