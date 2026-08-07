BNHS releases 5 captive-bred slender-billed vultures in Kaziranga National Park

Before heading out, the vultures spent three months getting used to their surroundings in a vulture-release aviary in Biswanath's Tewaripal area.

Alongside them, five white-rumped vultures were also released and tagged so experts can keep track as they join wild colonies.

India's vulture numbers have dropped by 99% over two decades, due to the use of veterinary painkiller drugs, so BNHS has collaborated with the State's Forest Department on the vulture breeding conservation program since 2007.