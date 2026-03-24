Board exam results are coming in; check latest updates

What's next?

CBSE is expected to announce Class 10 results by late April and Class 12 in May.

RBSE's Class 12 scores should be out around March 31.

BSEB's Class 10 results are also on the horizon.

Boards like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh will likely follow with their own announcements between April and May, so keep an eye on your board's official site for updates!