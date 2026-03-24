Board exam results are coming in; check latest updates
India
It's that time of year, board exam results are just around the corner, and students everywhere are refreshing those result pages.
Rajasthan Board (RBSE) has already dropped the results for Classes five, eight, and 10 today (March 24), while Bihar Board (BSEB) released its Class 12 results yesterday.
What's next?
CBSE is expected to announce Class 10 results by late April and Class 12 in May.
RBSE's Class 12 scores should be out around March 31.
BSEB's Class 10 results are also on the horizon.
Boards like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh will likely follow with their own announcements between April and May, so keep an eye on your board's official site for updates!