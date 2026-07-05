Boat breakdown off Visakhapatnam leaves 6 fishermen missing at sea
India
Six fishermen went missing after their boat broke down in the Bay of Bengal near Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
The group set out from Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbor on July 1, reported mechanical trouble on July 3, and then lost contact.
They were expected back by July 4 but haven't been found yet.
Passing ship rescues 1, search intensifies
One fisherman was rescued by a passing ship, but five are still unaccounted for.
Search operations along the Gangavaram coast have intensified, with the Coast Guard, Navy, and Marine Police all involved.
State leaders have stepped in: Naidu is making sure families get updates, and Former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for more boats and helicopters to help find them.