Boat breakdown off Visakhapatnam leaves 6 fishermen missing at sea

Passing ship rescues 1, search intensifies

One fisherman was rescued by a passing ship, but five are still unaccounted for.

Search operations along the Gangavaram coast have intensified, with the Coast Guard, Navy, and Marine Police all involved.

State leaders have stepped in: Naidu is making sure families get updates, and Former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for more boats and helicopters to help find them.