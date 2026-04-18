Boiler explosion in Chhattisgarh kills 16, MP Naveen Jindal questions
India
A tragic boiler explosion at Vedanta's power plant in Chhattisgarh recently claimed 16 lives and left at least 20 injured.
In the aftermath, MP Naveen Jindal is questioning why a police case was filed directly against Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal, raising concerns about fairness in how private companies are treated compared to government-run ones.
Naveen Jindal urges evidence-based investigation
Jindal is urging for a thorough, evidence-based investigation instead of quick blame.
He's also asking major industry groups like CII, FICCI, and ASSOCHAM to speak up for justice and help build trust in the system.
As he puts it, "Investigate first. Establish responsibility based on evidence. Then act."