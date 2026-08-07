Bolero carrying 6 plunges near Sabdarkhal in Uttarakhand killing 5

The victims, all from Raipur Jeetpur in Haridwar, were identified as Afzal, 49, his wife, Shabbo, 40, their young daughter and son, and Gufran, 34.

Police responded quickly after locals reported the accident, rescuing the survivor with special equipment.

Legal formalities are underway to return the bodies to their family.

Early reports say the vehicle lost control before falling into the gorge.