Bolero carrying 6 plunges near Sabdarkhal in Uttarakhand killing 5
India
A Bolero vehicle carrying six people plunged into a gorge near Sabdarkhal in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Friday, turning a road trip tragic.
Five people lost their lives, including a three-year-old girl and her teenage brother.
The only survivor was rushed to Base Hospital Srinagar for treatment.
Victims identified as Raipur Jeetpur residents
The victims, all from Raipur Jeetpur in Haridwar, were identified as Afzal, 49, his wife, Shabbo, 40, their young daughter and son, and Gufran, 34.
Police responded quickly after locals reported the accident, rescuing the survivor with special equipment.
Legal formalities are underway to return the bodies to their family.
Early reports say the vehicle lost control before falling into the gorge.