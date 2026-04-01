Bomb blast kills 2 minors, protests turn deadly in Imphal
Imphal saw major unrest on Wednesday after a bomb blast killed two minors, sparking outrage over alleged security failures.
Protesters tried to storm the homes of Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh.
Things escalated during a protest at a CRPF camp, leading to two more deaths and calls for top officials to step down.
Protesters gather outside Chief Minister's house
Even with a curfew in place, a large number of protesters gathered outside the chief minister's house, showing just how frustrated people are.
The Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (CoCoMI) openly criticized the government's response, while three United Kuki National Army members were arrested.
Despite the Chief Minister promising safety and order, protests are still going strong as citizens demand real accountability from their leaders.