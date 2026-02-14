Bomb scare on IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Shillong
India
A routine IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Shillong hit a scare on Saturday morning when a handwritten bomb threat was found in the plane's toilet just before takeoff.
Passengers were quickly evacuated, and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for security checks, leading to delays but keeping passengers safe.
Recent spate of bomb threats affecting IndiGo flights
This isn't an isolated event—IndiGo flights have faced multiple bomb scares lately.
Earlier, a passenger reportedly made a bomb claim before boarding a flight, prompting passengers to be evacuated.
Another incident on Thursday forced a Nagpur-Kolkata flight to make an emergency landing after another mid-air bomb claim.