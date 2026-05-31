Bomb threat email at Tiruchi Collectorate ahead of CM visit
India
On Sunday, the Tiruchi Collectorate in Tamil Nadu got a bomb-threat email just before Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay was set to visit.
The message claimed a bomb would go off before noon on Monday, so police and security teams jumped into action with sniffer dogs and metal detectors to check every corner.
Email from Collectorate address confirmed hoax
After hours of searching, nothing suspicious turned up.
The email came from an official Collectorate email address and made everyone extra cautious ahead of the chief minister's arrival, but officials later confirmed it was just a hoax.
No real danger at all.