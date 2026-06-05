Bomb threat email forces evacuation at Delhi mayor's office
India
Thursday morning got tense at the Delhi mayor's office when an email claimed there was a bomb.
Everyone was evacuated quickly, and police teams with sniffer dogs checked every corner.
Thankfully, nothing suspicious turned up, and things were back to normal by afternoon.
Delhi Police probe email sender
Delhi Police are now trying to track down whoever sent the email.
Officials say they followed all safety protocols and handled the situation swiftly, making sure everyone stayed safe and city work wasn't disrupted.