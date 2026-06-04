Bomb threat email targets 5 Punjab temples, references Blue Star
India
A bomb threat email sent to five major temples in Punjab on Thursday, June 4, 2026 has put the state on high alert.
The message also threatened some government establishments and referenced Operation Blue Star, a sensitive event from 1984.
With the anniversary coming up, authorities are stepping up security to keep things calm.
Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar cleared
Police checked Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar, but found nothing suspicious.
Officials think it might just be another hoax, as seen recently in Punjab and Haryana, but they are not taking any chances.
Cyber teams are tracing the email while extra security is being deployed to make sure everyone stays safe during this tense time.