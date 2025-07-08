Next Article
Bomb threat hoax at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport
Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International Airport received an email bomb threat on Sunday, July 6, but after a full search, police confirmed it was just a false alarm—nothing suspicious was found.
Everyone at the airport stayed safe while authorities checked things out.
Police are taking these threats seriously
Now, officials are tracking down who sent the fake email.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP) Malkeet Singh said they're working to figure out if it came from an individual or a group and promised legal action against whoever is behind it.
The police are taking these threats seriously to keep airports secure and stop people from making false claims.