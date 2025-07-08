Rajasthan experiences unprecedented monsoon rainfall

Eastern Rajasthan was especially soaked

Eastern Rajasthan was especially soaked, getting over 2.5 times its usual rainfall. Karauli district topped the charts with a massive 341.8mm—258% above average!

Western Rajasthan wasn't left out either: Jalore got over triple its normal rain.

More showers are on the way too, thanks to an active monsoon trough passing through Sriganganagar, so expect more wet days ahead (and some much-needed relief from the heat).