Rajasthan experiences unprecedented monsoon rainfall
Rajasthan just had its wettest start to the monsoon in years—rainfall is up 126% compared to normal from June 1 to July 7, 2025.
Both eastern and western regions got drenched, with totals way above what's typical for this time of year.
Eastern Rajasthan was especially soaked
Eastern Rajasthan was especially soaked, getting over 2.5 times its usual rainfall. Karauli district topped the charts with a massive 341.8mm—258% above average!
Western Rajasthan wasn't left out either: Jalore got over triple its normal rain.
More showers are on the way too, thanks to an active monsoon trough passing through Sriganganagar, so expect more wet days ahead (and some much-needed relief from the heat).