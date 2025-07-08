Next Article
Top Naxal leader with ₹8 lakh bounty killed in Chhattisgarh
Sodhi Kanna, a notorious Maoist deputy commander and sniper with an ₹8 lakh bounty, was killed during a gunfight with security forces inside Indravati National Park, Bijapur.
Kanna was known for his close ties to top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma.
Over 400 hardcore Maoists neutralized in past 18 months
Acting on intelligence about Maoist activity, teams from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force, CoBRA units, and CRPF launched a joint operation starting July 4.
After several rounds of firefight, Kanna's body was recovered along with weapons and explosives.
Security forces say this is a major blow to the Maoists in Bastar—over the past 18 months, they've neutralized more than 400 hardcore members despite tough conditions.