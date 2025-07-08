Next Article
Tragic lynching over witchcraft allegations in Bihar
In Purnea district, Bihar, five members of the Oraon family—including an elderly woman and a young couple—were brutally lynched and burned by a mob of villagers.
The attack happened after locals blamed the family for a child's death during a "jharfuk" ritual and another child falling ill, accusing them of witchcraft.
Police have arrested 3 people so far
Police have arrested three people so far, including a local tantrik believed to have encouraged the violence.
Forensic teams are investigating, while authorities continue searching for more suspects.
The case has sparked outrage across Bihar, with many demanding stronger action against mob violence and witch-hunting in rural areas.